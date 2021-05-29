Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farmers launch 3-day stir at Patiala, say govt failed in tackling Covid crisis

BKU general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said the main agenda of the protest was to list out failures of both central and state governments in tackling the Covid situation in Punjab
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Farmers obeying social distancing norms at the protest site in Patiala on Friday. (HT Photo)

Farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ugarahan here on Friday started a three-day protest against the state government for its alleged failure in tackling the Covid-19 crisis and imposing restrictions across Punjab.

Over 1,500 farmers gathered at the PUDA ground near the Tripuri police station. The farmers sat in straight lines ensuring social distancing, wore face masks, carried sanitisers and water bottles.

BKU general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said the main agenda of the protest was to list out failures of both central and state governments in tackling the Covid situation in Punjab.

“People are dying of lack of beds and oxygen. The authorities have completely failed to provide the required medical facilities to people, who are left to make arrangements of their own,” said Singh.

He added that the union has demand the state government to take control of the private hospitals during the pandemic in order to provide treatment at capped rates.

“Instead of instilling fear among people with challans, police force and curfew-like restrictions, the government should initiate awareness drives in rural areas to sensitise people about the virus. Moreover, rather than labelling farmers as superspreaders, the government should arrange vaccines to be administered to the rural population on priority,” he said.

BKU members demanded that the government make required arrangements for beds, ventilators and oxygen cylinders in order to tackle the situation in a streamlined manner in the near future besides carrying out a recruitment drive in the health department.

