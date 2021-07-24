Farmers, locals remove political hoardings in Sangrur village

Sangrur Members of farm unions, who claim they that were aided by local residents, removed hoardings of political parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rogla village near Dirba in the district on Saturday.

Leaders of farmer outfits claimed that the removal of hoardings symbolised voters’ anger against successive governments, who felt cheated as regime after regime failed to bring development and employment.

Dirba block chief of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), Darshan Singh Shadihari, said farmers had been agitating against the three agriculture laws for the past eight months, but the Centre remained indifferent.

“I came to know that the hoardings of the AAP and Congress were removed. If farmers are not allowed to enter Delhi, people will not allow leaders of political parties to come into villages. Our main opposition will be against the BJP, as its leaders passed anti-farmer laws in Parliament. The SAD and Congress leaders have not fulfilled their promises,” added Shadihari.

Randhir Singh, a youth leader, said even after Navjot Singh Sidhu’s coronation as th Punjab Congress chief, there will be no change in the life of common man. “The Akali got votes in the name of Panth. We have to ask tough questions to political leaders, who enter our villages for votes,” he claimed.