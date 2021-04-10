Farmers’ numbers decrease at Singhu border

For the first time in over four months since the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws began, number of protesters at Singhu border has decreased as compared to Tikri border.

As per farm leaders, at present people at Singhu border are thinning and less than 10,000 farmers are camping there while nearly three to four times the number of protesters are present at Tikri.

Since the farm stir started, Singhu border was the epicentre of the stir and all decisions were being taken there by the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

SKM leader Inderjit Singh said the farmers’ numbers have reduced at both protesting sites as many have gone to their villages for rabi crops harvesting and will return after selling the yield.

“The impact can be seen at Singhu border more because it has more presence of Punjab farmers while Tikri border is dominated by Haryana farmers. It is not easy for Punjab farmers to visit Singhu border on daily basis due to distance and crop procurement season, while Haryana farmers can visit Tikri on a work-free day due to their proximity,” Singh added.

Another SKM leader Darshan Pal Singh agreed that the protesters gathering at Singhu have decreased as compared to Tikri.

“Most protesters at Singhu hail from Punjab and have returned to their villages. We expect that labourers, farmers and students from Punjab will return to Singhu protest in next two weeks and the protest will once again gain momentum,” he added.

Balbir Takhan, state secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, who is camping at Tikri said that over 30,000 farmers are protesting here and the number of farmers will double by the end of April, once harvesting and procurement process concludes.

The farmers are protesting with the same zeal and will not go back until the farm laws are repealed,” he added.

FARMERS TO BLOCK KMP FOR 24 HRS TODAY

In view of SKM’s call to shut down Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway for 24-hours on Saturday, Haryana issued a traffic advisory. The planned blockade will be in place from 8am on Saturday to 8am on Sunday.

Sonepat SP Jashandeep Randhawa said traffic diversions have been made and asked people to avoid visiting the KMP.

“Heavy vehicles coming from Ambala, Chandigarh on NH-44 may go towards North/East Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida via Karnal- Shamli- Baghpat-Khekra or from Panipat-Sanauli-Baghpat-Khekra to Ghaziabad and Noida. Similarly, vehicles going towards Gurugram can go via NH-71A via Gohana, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari,” the SP added.

The SP said the light vehicles coming from Ambala, Chandigarh can travel to North/East Delhi and Noida/Gaziabad via Baghpat, Khekra, Loni border from Bahalgarh using NH-44.

“It is advised that light vehicles from Ambala to South/West Delhi and Gurugram can take diversion from Bahalgarh to Sonipat-Barota-Narela or Bahalgarh-Sonipat City-Barota-Lampur-Bawana,” the Sonepat SP added.

The deputy commissioners and SPs of Rohtak, Jhajjar and Sonepat held meetings with officials and appointed their duties for Saturday.