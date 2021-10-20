Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farmers stage dharna after Haryana bans entry of paddy-laden vehicles

Angry farmers sat on dharna in the middle of Shamli’s Bidauli bridge, which connects UP to Haryana, and blocked traffic movement by parking over 150 paddy-laden tractor trolleys
Farmers sitting on a dharna in the middle of Shamli’s Bidauli bridge on UP-Haryana border. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 10:22 PM IST
By S Raju, Meerut

Hundreds of farmers along with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) activists staged a dharna on Bidauli bridge in Shamli district on Wednesday after neighbouring Haryana government stopped entry of paddy-laden tractor trolleys into the state.

Angry farmers sat on dharna in the middle of the bridge, which connects UP to Haryana, and blocked movement of traffic on both sides by parking over 150 paddy laden tractor trolleys. It resulted into jam on Meerut- Karnal highway since morning.

BKU’s district president in Shamli Kapil Khatiyan said paddy farmers of Shamli and adjoining districts take their paddy to Karnal and other districts of Haryana to sell on MSP.

“But, Haryana government first stopped tractor trolleys on border on Sunday and they did it again on Wednesday,” said Khatiyan.

He alleged that Haryana government adopted such malpractice to harass farmers of UP during procurement seasons.

Sub divisional magistrate (SDM) of Un area in Shamli Mani Arora said district magistrate of Shamli Jasjeet Kaur had spoken to DC of Karnal to resolve the issue and tractor trolleys were allowed but Karnal administration again stopped entry on Wednesday.

“We are trying to resolve the issue through talks,” said Arora.

Khatiyan said government always claim that farmers can travel anywhere in the country to sell their crops but act of Haryana government exposes their lies.

