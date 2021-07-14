Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farmers stage protest near BJP leader Manish Grover’s house in Rohtak

By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Farmers protesting outside BJP ex-minister Manish Grover’s house in Rohtak on Tuesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Hundreds of farmers, under the banner of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), on Tuesday staged a protest near BJP leader and former cooperatives minister Manish Grover’s house in Rohtak demanding registration of an FIR against him and a man accompanying him.

The women protesters alleged them of making derogatory gestures at them outside Hisar’s Guru Jambeshwar University while leaving a BJP meeting on July 10.

Activist Jagmati Sangwan said Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana had sought an apology from farmers and the women protesters over the Hisar incident. He had clarified that they were travelling in Grover’s SUV when the incident took place.

“Bhayana said he did not know the accused. It was the moral responsibility of Grover to reveal details of the accused who made derogatory remarks at the women protesters outside GJU in Hisar,” she said.

“The women protesters had lodged an FIR against the accused at Hisar police station but police are yet to lodge an FIR against Grover and his aide,” she added.

SKM leader Inderjeet Singh said the HIsar incident had revealed the real face of BJP towards women.

“Why has Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar not taken action against cops for not filing an FIR and tracing the accused for passing derogatory remarks at women protesters,” Singh added.

Heavy police force was deployed near Grover’s house to avert any untoward situation. Police had stopped farmers from reaching the BJP leader’s house by installing heavy barricades.

