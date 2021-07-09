Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Fashion designer attacked with knife, robbed of valuables on Mumbai’s EEH
others

Fashion designer attacked with knife, robbed of valuables on Mumbai’s EEH

A 22-year-old fashion designer was robbed of her valuables at knife point near Mulund (East) on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) on Wednesday afternoon
By Vinay Dalvi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 12:04 AM IST
HT Image

A 22-year-old fashion designer was robbed of her valuables at knife point near Mulund (East) on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) on Wednesday afternoon. When the woman resisted, the accused attacked her, and she suffered serious injuries on her fingers.

Navghar police have registered a case in the matter against the unidentified man.

Sion resident Sejal Thakur was waiting for a friend in the car on a service road in Navghar area. The doors of the car were not locked. A man came from the bushes, opened a door of her car and got inside.

“The man opened the door of the car and pointing a knife on her neck asked her to handover all the valuables. The woman resisted when he tried to pull her gold chain and in the scuffle, he injured her on her fingers,” said a police officer.

The unknown accused then fled from the spot with the valuables. The woman later visited Navghar police station with her friend to lodge a complaint.

“We have registered a case against the unidentified man under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are checking the CCTV footages and details of record criminals to trace the accused,” said the officer.

Last week, two incidents of chain snatchings had taken place in the same area on EEH, wherein the accused managed to flee after robbing people.

“We are checking the CCTV footages of Navghar area as well as the toll naka to identify the accused,” said another police officer.

Crime branch officers said they suspect a criminal with past record in such crimes to be behind the robberies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

70-year-old man cycles to people in need amid pandemic in Hyderabad

Owner’s reunion with dog after a decade may leave you teary-eyed

Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. Watch

Raveena Tandon posts ‘my house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’. Here’s why
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP