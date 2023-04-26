55-year-old man, son die of electrocution in Ballia

A 55-year-old man and his son working in a vegetable field in the outskirts of Tengarhi village in Bairia of Ballia district died of electrocution on Tuesday morning, police said. The incident occurred after 55-year-old Vakeel Sharma came in contact with an electricity pole.

(FOR REPRESENTATION )

According to police, Vakeel Sharma (55) and his son Shyam Prakash Sharma (21), both residents of Tengarhi village in the Bairia police station area, were irrigating the field in the outskirts of the village. Sharma accidentally came in touch with an electric pole. His son got electrocuted while trying to save him.

Villagers rushed them to a community health centre in Sonbarsa where doctors declared them dead. The deceased Shyam Prakash was a student of BA. He was the youngest of two brothers. His elder brother Manish Kumar Sharma is posted in Varanasi in UP Police.

Both bodies have been sent to the district headquarters for postmortem, said police.