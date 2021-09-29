Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FDA to check food licences of all street vendors

PUNE The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will launch a drive to check if all eateries in the city have the necessary food licence
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:47 AM IST
This includes outlets selling tea, vada pav and any fast food.

FDA commissioner Shivaji Desai said, “FDA will run a special drive to register all food outlets in the city and district. Food stall owners need to take a licence by filing an online application available on www.foscos.fssai.gov.in “

Outlets with a turnover below Rs12 lakh per annum will get a licence by paying Rs100 fee per annum.

