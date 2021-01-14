Few city doctors unwilling to take Covid vaccine; experts say it’s the only way forward

PUNE The frontline workers, including doctors are the top priority for access to Covid-19 vaccine, but some of them have expressed reluctance over taking the shots even as experts say vaccination is the only way forward.

Medical professionals noted that the vaccine against Covid-19 cannot be made in less than a year hinting towards the questions about its efficacy and possible side-effects.

Dr Chandrashekhar Sathaye, an orthopaedic surgeon who voluntarily worked as incharge of the Covid Care Centre in Alibaug said that his family and he, himself will not take the vaccination.

“Covid has shown us that we are not prepared for a health emergency. Initially, a few medicines like Hydroxychloroquine were administered to patients which later proved to be more harmful. It is similar to the vaccine also. There is no safety proven for these vaccines,” he said.

“In the United States and Europe, patients are strictly observed after the vaccine is administered, but in India, there is no such provision,” said Sathaye.

He further added that there is no pathogen challenge. “There should be a follow-up after the vaccination to make sure that those who are administered with it are safe,” he said.

Sharing similar views, Dr Nitin Bhagali, a city-based orthopaedic doctor said that he is confused whether he should take the vaccine or not.

“I am confused if I should take the vaccine myself as this is the record time ever that any vaccine is introduced for a new viral disease. There is definite apprehension if adequate trials have been properly conducted and safety issues are ensured. Disasters following a number of vaccinations for different diseases are on record in various parts of the world in the recent past,” he said.

He added that reports of narcolepsy that is excessive sleep after swine flu vaccination, severe reactions after HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination in Japan and antibody-dependent disease enhancement after dengue vaccine in the Philippines are some examples of grievous nature.

“I am in a dilemma if I should trust my own immunity or vaccine as there is a high chance of being already exposed to the virus as I have been practising even during the lockdown and my branch has the highest risk because of aerosol generation,” he said.

However, other experts differ in opinion. Speaking during an online discussion about the vaccine, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former head scientist of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said that vaccines are a good way to secure a vulnerable population.

“In a country like Israel, where the population is less. The government has managed to give vaccination to around 22 per cent of the total population. India has to make similar efforts. We can do that with the government and people’s acceptance. We have to vaccinate vulnerable population. This will help in the reduction in mortality and transmission. There is the issue of side effects, but they can be effectively managed by regular follow-ups of the patient,” he said.

Dr Amit Shah, Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) immunisation officer, said that the vaccination will start from January 16 for healthcare staff and later frontline workers like the police force among others.

“Vaccines will be administered at eight sites across the city and around 800 people will receive the vaccination on day 1. In the first week, we will reach 24,000 people,” said Dr Shah.