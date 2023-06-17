Home / Cities / Others / Mercury crosses 44 degrees mark in Gorakhpur; frequent outages add to woes

Mercury crosses 44 degrees mark in Gorakhpur; frequent outages add to woes

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jun 17, 2023 12:57 AM IST

Fierce heat wave continues to sweep Gorakhpur region for the past twelve days as maximum temperature touched the 44 degrees Celsius mark on Friday, posing challenges for the residents.

Most parts of Uttar Pradesh are experiencing scorching summers these days. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Despite the directive of chief minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure uninterrupted power supply and various efforts of power corporation employees to mitigate the sufferings of consumers, no respite was witnessed from frequent power cuts.

On Friday, the power supply in two dozen localities from Suraj Kund power station were suspended for 6 hours from 2 am to 8 am because of snapping of underground cable.

Similarly, in Nanda Nagar area the supply was suspended after faults developed in the supply line. In addition to it, regular tripping in line and low voltage problem in different areas added to the woes.

Superintending engineer UC Verma said major cause of power cut was increase in load. He said each transformer was overburdened.

Sources said charging of batteries of e-rickshaw by domestic connection had added more load to the transformers. There are over two thousand e-rickshaws that have no energy charging station and the owners use domestic connection to charge batteries.

