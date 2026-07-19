The Meghalaya government has declared Monday a holiday for all schools and colleges to allow students to stay up late and watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final without worrying about attending classes the next morning.

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma (left), deputy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar along with FIFA president Gianni Infantino (right). (File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma announced the decision in a video message on Sunday, saying all educational institutions across the state would remain closed.

“The government has decided to declare a holiday for all educational institutions in Meghalaya, including schools and colleges. Enjoy the finals… Who are you supporting?” Sangma said.

The decision reflects football’s enduring popularity in Meghalaya, where the sport remains deeply embedded in the state’s social and cultural fabric. From packed local grounds and inter-locality tournaments to midnight gatherings during the FIFA World Cup, football has long enjoyed a following that often eclipses cricket.

The holiday comes as Shillong has emerged as one of India’s most vibrant FIFA World Cup destinations through the Chief Minister’s Football Fan Park, where thousands of supporters have gathered nightly to watch matches on giant screens. The initiative has transformed the city into a carnival of football, with fans turning up in club and national team jerseys, waving flags and celebrating victories well into the night.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The state’s football culture has also earned global recognition. FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently shared videos of the massive crowds at Shillong’s fan park on Instagram, describing the scenes as a “beautiful showcase of football’s power to unite” and thanking Shillong for demonstrating that the FIFA World Cup brings people together far beyond the stadiums. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state’s football culture has also earned global recognition. FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently shared videos of the massive crowds at Shillong’s fan park on Instagram, describing the scenes as a “beautiful showcase of football’s power to unite” and thanking Shillong for demonstrating that the FIFA World Cup brings people together far beyond the stadiums. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The recognition follows Sangma’s recent meeting with Infantino, reflecting Meghalaya’s growing engagement with world football and its efforts to position itself as India’s football capital.

For Meghalaya, the holiday is more than an administrative decision. It is an acknowledgement of a tradition passed down through generations. In a state where children grow up playing football on village grounds, local leagues attract devoted crowds and FIFA World Cup nights turn into community celebrations, the government’s decision is expected to resonate with thousands of young fans preparing for football’s biggest night.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}