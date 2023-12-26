Fighter jet skids off runway at Goa airport; 16 flights diverted

A MIG 29K fighter jet suffered a tyre burst on the taxiway of the Goa Airport prompting authorities to shutdown the runway for nearly two hours and forcing the diversion and delays of at least sixteen flights, officials said. No injuries were reported as a result of the tyre burst of the fighter jet at the Goa airport. (Representative Image)

The incident occurred during the Navy’s operational hours at the airport leaving the jet stranded on the taxiway which remained closed until the plane was carried off with the help of a crane.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“While one flight was diverted to the Mopa International Airport, several other flights were delayed and asked to return to their home airports. The runway remained closed until around 3.30pm,” an official said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the tyre burst.

“Today at INS HANSA Dabolim Airport, Naval Aircraft (Mig-29) skid off the runway at 1220 Hrs. Runway was not available for Operations. After the removal of Disabled Mig-29 Aircraft, Operations were resumed for Civil Aircraft Operations at 1552 Hrs (3.52pm),” the Airports Authority of India (AAI) that manages the civilian terminal said in a statement.

At least sixteen flights were scheduled to land during the period when the runway was closed, according to the schedule for Tuesday.

The MiG 29K squadron which is the aircraft carrier version of the MiG 29 aircraft is stationed at the Goa INS Hansa naval base. The Goa civilian airport shares the runway with the Navy which uses a slot between 8.30am and 12.30pm for sorties and other exercises.

The afternoon hours are the busiest at Goa’s Dabolim airport coming as they do after the airport is opened for civilian services that sees a glut of flights scheduled until around 3:30 pm.