Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / File report on FIR plea against Sirsa, Raina: Court to Srinagar cops
others

File report on FIR plea against Sirsa, Raina: Court to Srinagar cops

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee and national spokesman of Shrimoni Akali Dal, had held a protest in Srinagar on June 27 and also issued statements alleging forcible conversion and marriage of Sikh girls
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Protests had erupted in Srinagar last month over alleged abduction and forced religious conversion of Kashmiri Sikh women. (HT file photo)

A court here has directed the police to file a report in a petition seeking an FIR against Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina for allegedly promoting enmity between communities and public mischief.

The court of Srinagar chief judicial magistrate (CJM) has given a week’s time to the SHO of Saddar police station directing him to file the status report in light of the allegations put forth by Nasir Khuehami, national spokesperson of J&K students’ association.

“Submit report (by) 12/7/2021 positively, failing which action under law shall be initiated against the SHO concerned,” the order by CJM Farooq Ahmad Bhat said.

Khuehami had approached the court on July 3 stating that the police paid no heed to his application for registration of FIR against Sirsa, Raina and one Aman Singh Bali.

“Prima facie the accused have committed offences under IPC sections 153(a), 153(b), 505(1) and 505(2),” the application states.

The sections deal with offences promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and race, assertions prejudicial to national integration, statements conducing to public mischief and promoting hatred between different classes.

Sirsa, who is president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee and national spokesman of Shrimoni Akali Dal, had held a protest in Srinagar on June 27 and also issued statements alleging forcible conversion and marriage of Sikh girls. The petition adds that Raina and Bali also made prejudicial statements and tried to instigate Sikhs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This video of a doggo staring at a ball may seem sad but it has a funny twist

Hyena gives zookeeper ‘kisses’ in video gone viral. Over a million views so far

This wedding menu card from the 90s may leave you feeling nostalgic

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP