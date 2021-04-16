Find solution for Jain devotees to avail pious food without flouting norms: Bombay HC to state, trusts

The Bombay high court (HC) asked the Maharashtra government to respond to a plea which has sought permission to provide Ayambil Oli Tap food during the nine-day fasting period of the Jain community. The petitioners informed the court that they did not seek reopening of dining halls in temples like last year but only wanted devotees to be allowed to pick up packets of boiled, non-spicy pious food, made especially during the fasting period, from the temple in specific slots from April 19 to 27.

The court held that it was a reasonable request and hence, the government should consider it. The bench also asked the petitioning temple trusts to find a workable solution to avoid flocking of devotees at the temple to collect the food parcels.

The vacation bench of justice Suresh Gupte and justice Abhay Ahuja, while hearing the petitions filed by two temple trusts – Shree Trust Atman Kamal Labdhisurishwarji Jain Gyanmandir Trust and Sheth Motisha Religious and Charitable Trust – was informed by advocate Prafulla Shah that the petitioners were seeking a limited relief.

Shah, while objecting to the government circular of April 13 which permitted hotels and restaurants to give away parcels, said the circular, by ordering closure of all religious places of worship for 15 days till May 1, was not allowing parcel distribution to temple trusts.

After hearing the submissions, the bench asked the state government whether such prayers could be allowed. “The request seems reasonable. They are not opening the religious places, but just for providing food parcels,” HC said.

However, additional government pleader Jyoti Chavan submitted that the state government would not permit take away of the food as congregation of people needed to be avoided as per recent standard operating procedure (SOPs).

When the bench suggested that the trusts appoint volunteers to deliver food instead of having devotees gather near the temple, Chavan submitted that allowing such an arrangement would be considered as a bias by the state government towards one community. She referred to an order of another bench of HC on Wednesday which refused permission to the trustees of Juma Masjid to allow 50 devotees to offer prayers five times a day during the holy month of Ramzan.

Chavan, however, added that if entering premises of the places of worship did not arise and a workable solution for food delivery as per SOPs was followed, the state could consider the request.

Thereafter, the bench directed the parties to find a workable solution and place it before the bench on Friday.