Fire at ONGC installation claims life of an engineer in Assam: Police

A fire that broke out at an installation of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) claimed the life of an engineer in Assam’s Jorhat district on Tuesday, police said. Police have ordered an inquiry into the fire incident. (Representational image)

The engineer, identified as Rahul Dutta, was working at the group gathering station (GGS) of the company located at Borhola when the incident took place. A GGS is a facility used to collect and process crude oil and natural gas from multiple wells.

“We got reports of the incident around noon and a police team was sent to the spot. One person working as an engineer with ONGC sustained severe burn injuries and died in the incident,” Jorhat superintendent of police Shwetank Mishra said.

Officials said that the fire was brought under control soon and there are no reports of any other injury or casualty. Police have ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The company has not issued any statement about the incident till 8 pm on Tuesday. Their officials could not be reached.