‘Fire audits of govt buildings in Prayagraj reveal many shortcomings’

Making it to the district court premises on time in case of a fire incident or any other emergency would prove to be a tough task for firefighters, revealed the fire audit conducted by fire department. The department has urged the administration to make arrangements for a clear passage for fire tenders.

It has requested for similar arrangements at the High Court where movement of a fire tender may be a difficult task in case of emergency.

After the audit of High Court, district court and some other government buildings earlier, the fire department has urged the concerned departments for maintenance of fire safety systems as much of the system often goes defunct due to negligence and may not work during emergency situation. Moreover, around 50 high-rise private buildings in the city have also been given notices as their fire safety systems were found to be defunct, fire officials said.

Chief fire officer (CFO) RK Pandey says the fire safety systems include alarm, hose reel, sprinkler, hydrant, extinguisher etc. Some of the fire safety systems installed at government buildings may become defunct in the absence of annual maintenance. Hose reel is made of rubber and dries up, also the fire alarm system may get defunct due to dust while sprinklers and other equipment also go defunct due to negligence.

“Letters have been forwarded to concerned departments after inspections at regular intervals. After fire audits, notices were given to around 50 high-rise in the city to get their fire safety systems updated as they were found defunct. The concerned departments showed negligence in maintenance of fire safety equipment at government buildings under the Annual Maintenance Contract system claiming lack of budget. In private high-rise, the builders refuse to fund the maintenance once he has sold the flats,” he added.

He further said that fire audit of the High Court, district court, UPPSC, science faculty of AU and other government buildings have been carried out in the past and concerned authorities were reprimanded for the defunct systems. However, little action was taken for maintenance of the fire safety systems. Situation was found poor at SRN hospital and a notice was also given to the concerned authorities. Fire safety at district court was found satisfactory but heavy rush of traffic may pose serious problem in case of any emergency situation. Movement of fire tender near High Court will also be a tough task on working days.

