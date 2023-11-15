Fire engulfs sleeper coaches of Clone Humsafar Express in Etawah; 8 injured

LUCKNOW/KANPUR A major fire broke out in a sleeper coach of the Clone Humsafar Express during its journey from New Delhi to Darbhanga, near Sarai Bhupat railway station in Etawah, on Wednesday evening. The blaze, which spread quickly, resulted in the complete destruction of S1, S2, and S3 coaches and partial damage to the luggage coach. While eight passengers suffered injuries, fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Clone Humsafar Express (HT Photo)

Etawah SP Sanjay Kumar Verma told PTI, “Fire broke out in three coaches of New Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Express in Etawah. Primarily, it seems that fire broke out due to a short circuit. A few people sustained minor injuries but there have not been any casualties. Efforts are underway regarding resuming the journey of the train.”

He added, “The initial investigation indicates that the fire was the result of a short circuit. It was a sleeper class of the train and two of the three coaches that caught fire were general coaches. So far we know that four people have sustained minor injuries, and we have not had any casualties, however it is possible that some belongings may have got damaged.”

The fire was first noticed around 6 pm, emanating from the S1 coach. The flames quickly spread to the adjacent S2 and S3 coaches, as well as the SLR coach. The train, moving at a considerable speed, was halted promptly by the pilot upon receiving the alert, preventing the fire from engulfing other coaches.

As the intensity of the fire grew, passengers evacuated the affected coaches, resulting in a chaotic scene. Of the eight injured passengers, four sustained serious burns, with a 12-year-old boy named Raunak Raj among them. The injured were swiftly transported to the district hospital, where medical personnel are providing necessary care.

Himanshu Upadhyaya, the spokesperson for North Central Railways, commended the swift response of local railway staff, appreciating that their alertness prevented a major catastrophe. “The fire has been extinguished, and the train is set to resume its journey with additional coaches in Kanpur,” he confirmed.

The fire was brought under control after a two-hour-long effort by firefighters, who remained vigilant to prevent any potential re-ignition. Reassuring the public, SP Verma said, “While there has been significant damage, fortunately, all passengers have been accounted for, and there have been no reported fatalities.”

Ongoing investigations aim to determine the root cause of the fire. As a precautionary measure, the OHE line has been shut down. The individuals injured in the accident have been identified as Daya Nand Mandal, Raunak Raj, Manoj Chopal, Harendra Yadav, Tillu Mukhiya, Kanchan Devi, Sunita Devi, and Aakriti.

