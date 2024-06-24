 First rain brings respite but leaves Aligarh waterlogged - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

First rain brings respite but leaves Aligarh waterlogged

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Jun 24, 2024 08:53 PM IST

The Aligarh mayor promised that the rainy season ahead will see a better prepared Aligarh Nagar Nigam

Extensive rains bought much needed respite from the heatwave for Aligarh residents on Monday, but the first rain of the season exposed the claims made by civic authorities about cleaning drains. Most of the prominent localities and roads remained water-logged.

Water logged roads and localities in Aligarh after the first rain on Monday. (HT Photo)
Water logged roads and localities in Aligarh after the first rain on Monday. (HT Photo)

“There were tall claims made about the cleaning of drains this time. Water-logging in Aligarh seems to be an annual problem rising every time it rains, and often to dangerous consequences for those on the roads,” said a resident of Aligarh, who complained that the situation has not changed despite Aligarh now being a smart city.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

However, Aligarh mayor, Prashant Singhal, promised that the rainy season ahead will see a better prepared Aligarh Nagar Nigam.

“The rains on Monday in Aligarh were the first of the season but for hours together, thus, leaving many roads and localities water-logged,” Singhal said.

“We have bought two powerful pumping stations at Punjabi Bagh and Ramateela which will be operational within a week and will resolve water-logging to a large extent,” he said.

Talking about the drainage system in Aligarh, the mayor admitted that it needed a total overhaul, and the Aligarh Nagar Nigam was on it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / First rain brings respite but leaves Aligarh waterlogged
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On