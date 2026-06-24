Five arrested for cooking non-vegetarian food on boat in Ganga

: Five people have been arrested for allegedly cooking non-vegetarian food on a boat in the middle of the Ganga under the Dashashwamedh police station area, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made after the video of the gathering went viral on social media (For representation only)

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The action was taken after a video showing a group of people cooking and partying on a boat in the river surfaced on social media on Monday evening and quickly went viral.

Assistant commissioner of police (Dashashwamedh) Atul Anjan Tripathi said the police immediately examined the video and launched an investigation. The inquiry confirmed that the video was genuine. Following the verification, police arrested five people seen in the footage and seized the boat used during the gathering. Efforts are underway to identify and trace other individuals who were present on the boat, police said.

A case has been registered at Dashashwamedh police station against the accused. The arrested individuals have been identified as Deepak Kumar ,25, Ajay Sahni ,20, Arun Kumar ,22, Anurag Nishad ,31, and Rahul Sahni ,28.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said legal action is being taken against the accused. Officials added that surveillance on the Ganga river has been intensified and strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in activities that could disturb public peace or hurt religious sentiments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said legal action is being taken against the accused. Officials added that surveillance on the Ganga river has been intensified and strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in activities that could disturb public peace or hurt religious sentiments. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident comes months after a similar controversy in Varanasi, when 14 people were arrested on March 17 after a video allegedly showed them holding an Iftar gathering and consuming biryani on a boat in the Ganga. Police had registered a case following a complaint that the act hurt religious sentiments and defiled a place of worship. The arrests were made after the video of the gathering went viral on social media.