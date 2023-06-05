Five bogies of goods train derails in Odisha district; no casualties reported

Five bogies of a goods train carrying limestone to a cement factory in Bargarh district derailed on Monday morning, officials said.

However, no casualty was reported.

This development comes three days after the country saw one of the worst rail tragedies when the Coromandel Express in Balasore district collided with a goods train and another superfast express killing at least 275 persons and left over 1,000 injured.

Officials said the goods train carrying limestone was on its way from Dungri limestone mines to the cement plant operated by ACC in Bargarh.

Police have begun the investigations into the incident.

However, East Coast Railway officials denied any role of railways in the incident and said the line where the derailment happened is a narrow gauge siding of ACC.

“All the infrastructure including rolling stock, like; engine, wagons, train track (narrow gauge) are being maintained by the company only. There is no role of Railways in this matter,” said an official of East Coast Railways.