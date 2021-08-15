Flood water recedes from many localities in UP’s Prayagraj

After flowing above the danger level (84.73m) for about 10 days, water level of both Ganga and Yamuna in Prayagraj has started to recede at a brisk pace giving much-needed relief to thousands of people affected by the floods.

The level of Ganga (as recorded at 4pm on Saturday at Phaphamau was 83.96m, at Chatnag it was at 83.04 m and Yamuna was flowing at Naini at 83.72m, said officials of flood control unit.

The officials further said the water level in Ganga was receding at a speed of 7cm per hour at Phaphamau and 5cm per hour at Chhatnag. Likewise, Yamuna at Naini was receding at a speed of 6cm per hour.

Flood water has started receding in several areas of the city, including Chota Baghara, Bara Baghara, Bakshi Khurd, Sadiabad, Shivkuti, Guas Nagar, Salori, Karelabagh, Daraganj, Nagvasuki, Harshvardhan Nagar etc.

The downward trend comes as good news for residents and the district administration alike as many of the localities that where earlier approachable only by boats were now accessible by cycles and foot.

Even some residents have started coming back to their houses while others were providing essential items to those who had opted for staying back in the houses.

“In our locality, while the families had shifted to relief camps, it was the responsibility of students like me to guard the belongings but now as the water is receding many people are coming back,” said Rajesh Patel, a student who was putting up at Chota Bagrada locality.

Rajesh Srivastava, an aspiring civil servant staying at Daraganj said, “Last one week was pure hell with water level rising with each passing hour. It was harrowing staying in the first floor of my rented room watching the river water inching close. But thankfully the water has receded dramatically during the past 24 hours.”

However, the receding water has left behind a trail of filth and waste. Piles of garbage, silt, rotting vegetation, sewage, plastic etc can be seen piled up everywhere.

The district administration said massive drive to clean up the localities has started.

“Now that the flood water is receding and leaving behind piles of garbage the cleaning work has started in all these localities,” said PRO of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, PK Mishra.