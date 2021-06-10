For 3rd time in nine days, Chandigarh tricity area’s Covid count remains below 200

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 count saw a further dip on Wednesday, coming down to 196 cases from Tuesday’s tally of 204. The death count of the three cities also remained in the single digit, with Panchkula reporting four fatalities following by Mohali with three deaths and Chandigarh with two.

It is for the third time in nine days that the daily count has remained below 200 in the tricity. On June 6, when tricity reported 184 cases, it was for the first time in 93 days that the daily infections dropped below 200. The count further dropped to 145 on June 7, which was the lowest since March 5.

84 new infections take UT’s active case count to 649

Two persons, including a 33-year-old man from Sector 15, died of Covid-19 in Chandigarh. The other fatality was a 75-year-old woman from Ramdarbar. With this, the UT’s toll has reached 781. Besides, 84 persons -- 41 women and 43 men-- also tested positive on the day. So far, the city has logged 60,862 infections, of which 59,432 have been cured while 649 are still recuperating. The city’s current recovery rate is 97% while the positivity rate is 3.3%.

186 recoveries against 86 new cases, 3 deaths in Mohali

The district on Wednesday reported 186 recoveries against 86 new infections and three deaths in the last 24 hours. Of the total new cases, 13 were reported from Dera Bassi, 11 from Dhakoli, four from Lalru, three from Boothgarh, five from Gharuan, 16 from Kharar, nine from Kurali, five from Banur and 20 from Mohali city. The latest infections have taken the cumulative case count to 67,567, out of which 65,365 have been cured and 1,006 have died. The district is left with 1,196 active cases.

P’kula’s positivity rate dips to 3%

With four deaths, Panchkula had the highest number of fatalities in the tricity but the lowest number of new infections at 26. The deceased include a 70-year-old woman from Industrial area, a 58-year-old woman from Sector 23, a 62-year-old woman from Rampur Seuri and a 64-year-old man from Manaktabra. Panchkula currently has 387 active cases while recovery rate stands at 97% and positivity rate 3%.