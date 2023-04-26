At 51, former BJP MLA clears Class 12th exams

LUCKNOW You’re never too late to pursue your dreams and former BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra (alias Pappu Bhartol) has proved it by clearing Class 12th examination at the age of 51 years. Next, he wants to pursue a law degree and help the poor with legal matters by becoming a lawyer.

Rajesh Mishra served as MLA from Bithri Chainpur assembly segment of Bareilly from 2017 to 2022. (Sourced)

On Tuesday, Mishra’s supporters celebrated his academic win after the U.P. board results were announced. He got 263 out of 500 marks. However, Mishra believes that he should have scored better and plans to request for a scrutiny. “My exams went well and hence, I will take recourse scrutiny of my answersheets. If that doesn’t help, I could even seek legal intervention,” said the BJP leader, who passed high school two years ago when he was still a lawmaker.

