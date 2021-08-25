Former Meghalaya MLA sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for raping minor

A court in Meghalaya on Tuesday sentenced former Mawhati legislator and Hynñiewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) surrendered founding chairman, Julius Dorphang, to 25 years in imprisonment for raping a minor girl, officials said.

The sentence was pronounced by Special Judge Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), FS Sangma, in Ri-Bhoi district. Dorphang’s counsel, Kishore Ch Gautam, said the verdict would be challenged in the Meghalaya High Court.

“Yes, he (Dorphang) has been convicted and I will be filing an appeal in the Meghalaya High Court, I do not agree with the finding of the trial court,” advocate Gautam said while informing that he is yet to receive a copy of the order that has sentenced his client to 25 years imprisonment.

Dorphang was the founder and chairman of the proscribed outfit before he surrendered before the police in 2007. He later contested assembly elections and won from Mawahati assembly election in Ri-Bhoi district in 2013.

However, he was accused of raping a 14-year-old in 2017 while he was a sitting MLA. Following the allegation of rape, Dorphang absconded and was nabbed from Guwahati ISBT.

The legislator was arrested and booked under the POCSO Act and Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act. He was lodged at the Nongpoh district jail but was granted bail on medical grounds from the Meghalaya High Court in 2020 by a single bench.

He was rearrested and convicted again on August 13 this year and tried at the POCSO court.