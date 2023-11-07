Former Odisha speaker and minister Maheswar Mohanty passes away

Maheswar Mohanty, former Speaker of the Odisha assembly and minister in chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet for several terms, passed away on Tuesday morning at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 67.

Maheswar Mohanty. (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohanty was under treatment for a week after he suffered a brain stroke on October 31. The senior Biju Janata Dal leader had got back home after attending several programmes in Puri when he complained of uneasiness and started trembling.

A five-time MLA from Puri assembly constituency, Mohanty handled the politics of Puri town for around three decades. He first held the public office in 1975 after being elected as a councillor in Puri municipality and then chairman of the civic body between 1985 and 1990. He first became an MLA in 1995 from Puri on a Janata Dal ticket.

Mohanty was elected as speaker of the Odisha legislative assembly in May 2004, which he held till March 2008. After that, he was made a minister for the first time in 2012 and continued to be in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet till May 2019 before he lost that year’s elections to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He held important portfolios such as panchayati raj, law, revenue and disaster management, planning and convergence, tourism and culture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A lawyer by profession, Mohanty completed his LLB from Utkal University and MA in Political Science from Banaras Hindu University.

Condolences poured in from all corners over his demise. BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda took to X and wrote, “I am saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Mr. Maheshwar Mohanty, former speaker of Odisha Assembly, former minister and senior politician. May the bereaved soul rest in peace. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

Mohanty had a death scare in February 2014 when he was shot at by miscreants on his hand and shoulder.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!