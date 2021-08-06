Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former official alleges PF fraud in Gonda civic body

LUCKNOW Former chairman of Gonda municipal council, Rupesh Srivastava, on Friday alleged that the current authorities of the municipal corporation were involved in misappropriation of sanitation workers’ provident fund
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 06:03 PM IST
The misappropriation was done by transferring the monthly PF amount to forged accounts opened in the name of sanitary workers and by preparing forged balance sheets, said Srivastava (File Photo)

LUCKNOW Former chairman of Gonda municipal council, Rupesh Srivastava, on Friday alleged that the current authorities of the municipal corporation were involved in misappropriation of sanitation workers’ provident fund.

This was done by transferring the monthly PF amount to forged accounts opened in the name of sanitary workers and by preparing forged balance sheets, said Srivastava at a press conference in Lucknow. He demanded immediately inquiry into the matter by the state government orders.

He alleged that the present office-bearers and the authorities of the Gonda municipal council were involved in this fraud going on since 2017. Srivastava said he had been trying to expose this fraud, but the council authorities were not taking action despite directives from the Gonda district magistrate for inquiry in the matter.

The former chairman said the council’s executive officer had lodged an FIR against a clerk, accusing him of not providing documents related to the PF of sanitary workers, but no action was taken in the matter.

