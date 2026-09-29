Four children killed as cylinder blast rips through houses

: Four children were killed and three people injured after an LPG cylinder exploded at a two-storey house in Malwan town of Fatehpur district on Monday evening. The blast brought down the house of fruit vendor Suresh Gupta and destroyed two neighbouring houses, while two others were damaged.

Wreckage of a house after a domestic LPG cylinder exploded, causing a two-storey building to collapse, at Malwan, in Fatehpur district, Monday. (PTI)

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Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the accident and expressed grief over the loss of lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Terming the incident as unfortunate in a post on his social media account ‘X’, Adityanath described the accident in Fatehpur district extremely saddening. He announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 each for the injured.

The incident occurred around 5.30 pm while food was being prepared. Police said preliminary information suggested that gas may have leaked from one of four LPG cylinders in the house, but the exact cause is yet to be established.

The deceased were identified as Kunal Gupta, 14, Arpit Gupta, 15, Ved Gupta, 8, and Yash Gupta, 7.

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{{^usCountry}} Alok Gupta, 25, suffered burns over 90% and was on a ventilator at Fatehpur medical college. Two other injured persons, a man and a woman, were reported to be out of danger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alok Gupta, 25, suffered burns over 90% and was on a ventilator at Fatehpur medical college. Two other injured persons, a man and a woman, were reported to be out of danger. {{/usCountry}}

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Police, fire personnel, SDRF and local residents joined the rescue operation. A JCB was used to clear the rubble as the narrow lane prevented fire tenders from reaching the site.

Forensic and fire teams are investigating the blast.