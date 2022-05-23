Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Four drown in Ganga as boat capsizes

For representation only (HT File Photo)
Published on May 23, 2022 11:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Four persons drowned when a boat capsized in the Ganga, near Prabhakar Ghat, here, on Monday. As the boat carrying six persons capsized, two people were rescued.

A senior police officer said that five persons from Tundala were on a visit to Varanasi. They went to a ghat and hired a boat for boating. As the boat reached the middle of the Ganga near Prabhu Ghat, water began filling in the boat through a hole in its bottom.

The boat capsized and all six people, including the boatman, started drowning. With the help of other boatmen and the NDRF personnel, two people – Keshaw Kumar, 32 and Pawan, 27 – were rescued, while four others were drowned.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay, 36, Anas, 22, Imamuddin, 30, all residents of Tundala, and Sunny, 26, a resident of Shivala Ghat Varanasi who was a sailor.

Financial assistance of 2 lakh each has been announced to the families of the four deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, said district magistrate, Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma.

