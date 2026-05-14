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Four killed, 10 injured as bus-tanker collision triggers fire on Gujarat highway

A private sleeper bus caught fire following a collision with an asphalt-laden tanker on the Chotila-Rajkot National Highway in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district

Published on: May 14, 2026 02:05 pm IST
By Maulik Pathak, Ahmedabad
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At least four persons were charred to death and 10 others were injured after a private sleeper bus caught fire following a collision with an asphalt-laden tanker on the Chotila-Rajkot National Highway in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The collision triggered a fire that spread rapidly through the vehicle, gutting it completely, police said.

The bus, operated by Madhuram Travels, was travelling from Ahmedabad to Junagadh with more than 25 passengers on board when it rammed into the tanker from behind near Sangani village in Chotila taluka around 1:30 am. The collision triggered a fire that spread rapidly through the vehicle, gutting it completely.

“The asphalt-laden tanker was moving ahead of the bus when its tyre burst in the middle of the road. Four people have died and 10 others have been hospitalised,” said Surendranagar Superintendent of Police Prem Sukh Delu.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Chotila) S.S. Bhadoriya said the bus and the tanker were both moving on the highway when the tanker’s tyre burst, causing it to brake suddenly, after which the bus rammed into it from behind.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Four killed, 10 injured as bus-tanker collision triggers fire on Gujarat highway
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Four killed, 10 injured as bus-tanker collision triggers fire on Gujarat highway
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