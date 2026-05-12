Four ministers to take oath with Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam today

Four ministers, including two from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one each from allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), will take oath along with Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday during the swearing-in ceremony of the third consecutive National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Assam.

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma (left) meets Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Union minister JP Nadda (right) to stake claim to form the government. (ANI)

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The announcement was made by Sarma on Monday night following a meeting with BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who arrived in Guwahati to attend the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to be held at Khanapara in the city.

The BJP leaders who will take oath as ministers are Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog, who served as finance minister in the previous cabinet. AGP president Atul Bora, who was also part of the outgoing ministry, will continue in the new cabinet, while Charan Boro will represent the BPF in the government.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass, a minister in the present cabinet, has been named as the NDA’s candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

“Happy to announce that the following four colleagues of mine will take oath as Ministers tomorrow along with me in the august presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi — Shri Rameswar Teli, Shri Atul Bora, Shri Charan Boro, Smt. Ajanta Neog. I am also happy to share that Shri Ranjeet Dass, Hon’ble MLA, will be our candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly. My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of them. Together, we will continue to work with full dedication for a stronger, more developed and prosperous Assam,” Sarma posted on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The remaining members of the cabinet, which will be Sarma’s second ministry as chief minister, will be announced at a later stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remaining members of the cabinet, which will be Sarma’s second ministry as chief minister, will be announced at a later stage. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP national president Nitin Nabin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP national president Nitin Nabin. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several Union ministers, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from BJP and NDA-ruled states are also expected to attend the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several Union ministers, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from BJP and NDA-ruled states are also expected to attend the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Top industrialists, spiritual leaders and around one lakh BJP workers and supporters are likely to be present at the ceremony, party leaders said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Top industrialists, spiritual leaders and around one lakh BJP workers and supporters are likely to be present at the ceremony, party leaders said. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Utpal Parashar ...Read More Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times. Read Less

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