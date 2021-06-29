Four months after polls, newly elected Banga councillors await swearing in

Jalandhar Newly elected councillors of Banga municipal council in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district have expressed their disappointment at not being officially sworn in, even four months after residents chose them as their leaders in February this year. The sub-divisional magistrate is the swearing-in-officer of the council, and as per rule the president of the council is to be chosen immediately after the taking of the oath. SBS Nagar deputy commissioner Sheena Aggarwal issued orders to conduct the polls for the president’s post in the council on April 9.

In the 15-member Banga council, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have won five seats each, while the SAD won seats. BJP and Independent have one seat each.

Jatinder Kaur Monga, a three-time Congress councillor, said, she had approached Banga SDM Viraj Tidke to conduct the election, but he asked her to take up the issue with the DC. “It is shameful that even after four months, we are still being made to take oath,” said Kaur, adding the office-bearers’ election had already been postponed twice.

An AAP councillor alleged that the administration didn’t conduct polls due to fear that ruling Congress party may lose in the election for president. First-time councillor and AAP leader Sarabjit Singh Sabi said, “Till the time we take oath, we are not officially councillors and have no authority to work for our ward.”

Banga Shiromani Akali Dal MLA, Sukhwinder Sukhi, said, “The delay is deliberate as the administration fears that the Akali Dal will get the president’s seat.”

Banga SDM Viraj Tidke said, “Elections had be called-off twice. The first time, I got ill. Later, three councillors tested positive for Covid-19. Elections and the swearing-in will be conducted in the next 10-15 days. There is no political pressure related to these polls.”