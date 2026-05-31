Four named in murder FIR after siblings found dead in Pond

: Two minor siblings died under suspicious circumstances after allegedly drowning in a pond in Katiyari (Mohammadpur) village under the Tharwai police station area on Sunday morning, triggering widespread protests by family members and villagers who accused a neighbouring family of foul play.

. All four accused have been detained and are being questioned. Further action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received (For representation only)

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The incident led to nearly five-and-a-half hours of tension and unrest as villagers refused to allow the bodies to be sent for post-mortem examination until a criminal case was registered against the accused.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Madhu ,11, and Sachin ,9, the youngest children of Awadhesh Kumar, a resident of Sarai Ismail in Utraon. The siblings had been living with their grandmother, Malti Devi, at their maternal grandparents’ home in Katiyari for their studies.

Family members said the children left home at around 9 am on Sunday. They alleged that a relative, Shivmangal, spotted neighbour Jagdish Dhuria and his three sons retrieving the bodies of the children from a pond located about 30 metres behind the house. The family claimed that when Shivmangal raised an alarm, the accused abandoned the bodies near the pond and fled the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} Additional police forces, led by ACP (Tharwai) Arun Parashar, were deployed to control the situation. Soraon MLA Geeta Pasi also visited the village and urged police officials to take prompt action in the matter. Following prolonged negotiations, police registered a murder case on the complaint of the children’s father against Jagdish Dhuria and his sons Santosh Kumar, Kallu and Nankau. The four accused were subsequently taken into custody for questioning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional police forces, led by ACP (Tharwai) Arun Parashar, were deployed to control the situation. Soraon MLA Geeta Pasi also visited the village and urged police officials to take prompt action in the matter. Following prolonged negotiations, police registered a murder case on the complaint of the children’s father against Jagdish Dhuria and his sons Santosh Kumar, Kallu and Nankau. The four accused were subsequently taken into custody for questioning. {{/usCountry}}

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“An FIR has been registered against four named persons in connection with the deaths of the two children who drowned in the pond. All four accused have been detained and are being questioned. Further action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received,” said Arun Parashar, ACP (Tharwai).