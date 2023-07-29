Jharkhand: 4 electrocuted to death, 9 injured during Muharram procession in Bokaro

Four persons were electrocuted to death while nine others injured during a Moharram procession in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district on Saturday, police said. They said the incident took place in Khetko village under Peterbar police station limits around 6am on Saturday.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

13 people were electrocuted when the Tazia, a replica of the mausoleum of Imam Hussain, being carried in a Muharram procession, touched an overhead high-tension wire, said police.

Circle officer Sailesh Chaudhary said the injured are being treated at Petarbar monitoring medical care and Bokaro general hospital.

“Of the 13 injured, four were declared brought dead while seven others are undergoing treatment. Two others with minor injuries have been sent home,” Chaudhary said.

Also Read: Chamoli electrocution tragedy: Firm official booked, govt orders safety audit

The deceased have been identified as Enamul Rabb (35), Asif Raza (21), Ghulam Hussain (18) and Sajid Ansari (18).

Chief minister Hemant Soren and Governor CP Radhakrishnan tendered condolences over the incident. The chief minister also directed the Bokaro district administration to provide all possible help to the victims. State excise minister Bebi Devi, who belongs to Bokaro district, reached the district hospital to review the situation and also met with the injured persons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident has raised questions about the functioning of the power distribution department as they are directed to temporarily snap the power supply at the time of the Muharram procession.

When asked about the same, Bokaro deputy commissioner Kuldeep Chaudhary said the cause of the incident would be enquired. “Tazia procession is being done at around 400 places in the district. It was only here that this kind of incident took place. We will inquire about the cause,” he said.

Meanwhile, local Congress MLA Anup Singh said the incident was unfortunate as the villagers could not inform the power department about the procession.

“This is not the first time that this profession was being taken out of the village. Our block president is also a four-time Mukhiya of the village. He is a very responsible person. But they forgot to inform the power department. To avoid inconvenience to general people, they inform the department to snap power around half an hour before the procession is taken out. But this time unfortunately, they could not do so,” said Anup Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh said that the state government has decided to provide immediate monetary compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to the family of the deceased persons and Rs.1 lakh each to the injured. The cheques would be handed over to them today itself, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON