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Fuel and LPG supplies in Goa stable, enough to meet current demand: Official

Fuel and LPG supplies in Goa stable, enough to meet current demand: Official

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 09:16 am IST
PTI |
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Panaji, Fuel and cooking gas supplies in Goa remain stable and sufficient to meet current demand, State Secretary Sanjiv Gadkar has said, amid concerns triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Fuel and LPG supplies in Goa stable, enough to meet current demand: Official

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Gadkar said Oil Marketing Companies are closely monitoring the supply situation and have streamlined logistics to ensure uninterrupted availability of petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas across the state.

He said public sector oil companies have prioritised domestic LPG supplies, with around 10,600 cylinders being delivered in Goa, a figure consistent with normal levels before the recent tensions and in line with current requirements.

"OMCs are working in close coordination with the state government and district administration to proactively monitor developments and maintain stable supplies for the public," he said.

Fuel and LPG supplies across Goa are stable and enough to meet the current demand, he said.

Gadkar urged LPG consumers to use digital platforms such as SMS, missed call, IVRS and mobile applications for booking refills, and to authenticate deliveries through the Delivery Authentication Code to ensure transparency and efficiency.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Fuel and LPG supplies in Goa stable, enough to meet current demand: Official
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Fuel and LPG supplies in Goa stable, enough to meet current demand: Official
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