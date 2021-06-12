Fuel prices surge again in Mumbai; petrol priced at 102.04/ litre

Fuel prices in the city surged on Friday, with the rate of petrol crossing the ₹102-mark.

At an all-time high, one litre of petrol was priced at ₹102.04, while diesel was available at ₹94.15.

The prices of petrol and diesel witnessed a surge of 28 paise and 30 paise, respectively, on Friday.

On Thursday, one litre of petrol was priced at ₹101.76, while diesel was available for ₹93.85 per litre.

In neighbouring Thane, petrol and diesel were priced at ₹102.16 and ₹94.27 per litre on Friday.

Fuel prices Mumbai have been on a rise since May 3.

Transporters have termed the rise in fuel prices a “sadistic demeanour”.

“The continuous rise in petrol and diesel prices has sadistic undertones. Common people are facing acute pressure on their household budget, mobility has become expensive, medical expenses have touched the ceiling, inflation is at an all-time high as the traders have increased the prices of their products, even as there is widespread job and salary cuts. Small operators, who constitute about 85% of the total commercial vehicle operators, are being forced to shut down their business and face extreme loss of livelihood. The government’s sadistic approach to the perils of the transporters and the citizens is despicable and appalling. We strongly protest against the continual hike of fuel prices as it is just financially crushing the people of the country,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).