Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Banarasi Chat for G-20 guests onboard MV Sam Manekshaw

Banarasi Chat for G-20 guests onboard MV Sam Manekshaw

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 13, 2023 10:39 PM IST

An official associated with MV Manekshaw operations, said that delicious Chat, Shikanji will be served to foreign guests

Banarasi Chat, Golgappas, Shikanji will be served to G-20 delegates as they board the MV Sam Manekshaw after attending G-20 meeting of chief agriculture economists on April 17.

The MV Sam Manekshaw (HT Photo)

An official associated with MV Manekshaw operations, said that delicious Chat, Shikanji will be served to foreign guests. Chat will be specially prepared for them. Longlata may also be added to the menu.

Director Alaknanda Cruise, Vikas Malviya, who also operates MV Sam Maneksaw, said, “Yes. We are making special arrangements to give a grand welcome to G-20 guests on MV Sam Manekshaw. Banarasi cuisine will be served to them.”

The three-day meeting of the chief agriculture scientists of G-20 member countries will begin in Varanasi from April 17. After the meeting on April 17, the G-20 delegates will take a cruise ride to catch glimpses of Varanasi, in the evening.

MV Manekshaw has the capacity to carry 200 guests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meeting varanasi menu official
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP