Gandatwisa violence: Tripura rights panel seeks reports from DGP, DM in 3 weeks

The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has expressed shock over the recent violence and police inaction in lodging case and arresting culprits at Gandatwisa in Dhalai district and asked the director general of police (DGP) and district magistrate to submit action taken reports within three weeks, officials said on Tuesday. Nearly 40 houses and 30 shops were damaged while a few vehicles were burnt after tension sparked since July 12 over death of a tribal youth at Gandatwisa in Dhalai district of Tripura. (PTI)

Nearly 40 houses and 30 shops were damaged while a few vehicles including two government vehicles were burnt after tension sparked since July 12 over death of a tribal youth, identified as Parameshwar Reang, who was injured in a clash with local youths on July 7.

A three-member panel of THRC led by chairperson and retired judge SC Das, in a notice, said that the reports of large-scale violence, arson, looting etc., at Gandatwisa and the allegation that no case was registered at police station and no person has been booked “shocked the conscience of this Commission”.

The THRC sought a report from the DGP on actions taken to nab the offenders and if any case has been lodged and if anyone has been arrested.

“ ....the Commission likes to ask for a report from the DGP, Tripura, as to what action has been taken by the law enforcing agency to nab the offenders of such ghastly offences and whether any criminal case has been registered, and if so, under what penal sections and whether any miscreant has been arrested in connection with the alleged offence”, said the THRC notice.

Similarly, the Dhalai district magistrate was also asked to submit a report on the number of families affected and houses gutted and looted in the violence and actions taken to rehabilitate the victims.

“The District Magistrate, Dhalai District is directed to inquire into the incident through the civil agency and to submit a report as to what sorts of action has been taken to rehabilitate the victims and to settle them in the same position before the alleged incident. How many families were affected and how many houses were gutted and looted should be specified,” said the notice.

“Inaction or negligence on the part of public servants in preventing the commission of violation of human rights is/are also actionable and, therefore, the notices are issued to submit the preliminary report within three weeks for further course of action,” it added.

The THRC further said, “ In a democracy like India and specially in the state of Tripura, people live in peace and harmony and there is no place for such inhuman acts of violence. The administration needs to be very prompt and active to deal with the miscreants who indulge in such activities of taking law in hand for their whims and caprice and thereby let loose violence like medieval era”.

The state government announced ₹1.54 crore compensation package for the affected families and ₹6 lakh for the father of the deceased.