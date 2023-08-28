Gang inspired by Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Farzi’ busted, fake notes recovered

LUCKNOW: Taking cues from the popular OTT series ‘Farzi,’ starring actor Shahid Kapoor, a gang of five individuals attempted to replicate their on-screen inspiration by producing counterfeit currency notes with a face value running into lakhs. However, their illicit operation was brought to a halt when they were held in Lucknow on Monday.

The accused were taken into custody from the Madiyaon area of the city and subsequently remanded to judicial custody after an FIR was filed against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code,” revealed Qasim Abidi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North.

“The individuals in question have been identified as -- Vikas Dubey, 36, a property dealer; Vikash Singh, 19, a student, both residents of Lucknow; Delhi-based Vikash Bhardwaj, 42; Utkarsh Dwivedi from Barabanki, 18; and Ravi Prakash, also known as Avinash Pandey, 19,” stated a press release issued by the police.

“The group operated under a 1:5 profit margin, meaning that for every ₹1 lakh worth of fake notes they produced, they expected a return of ₹20,000,” explained DCP Abidi.

“Drawing inspiration from the ‘Farzi’ web series, these men embarked on a venture to create counterfeit notes that bore an uncanny resemblance to genuine currency. These forged notes were then peddled to dealers for further circulation in the market,” added the DCP. He further noted, “We are actively investigating the matter, and our suspicion is that more individuals might be implicated. There’s a concern that this gang might have already inundated the market with a substantial volume of fake currency.”

Police sources revealed that the gang employed commonly available bond papers to produce the counterfeit notes. Their process involved printing the notes using a standard printer and refining them using a lamination machine. “While the necessary equipment was readily accessible in the market, the refinement process was crucial in maintaining quality. Their skill in this technique was developed after initial trial and error, with the aid of instructional content found on Instagram reels,” highlighted Abidi.

Interestingly, the seized counterfeit notes exhibit remarkable quality, complete with watermarks and security features akin to those utilised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Allegedly, the gang established a network that spanned across various states in India, encompassing Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and others.

“Utkarsh Dwivedi and Ravi Prakash alias Avinash Pandey were primarily involved in the production of counterfeit notes, while Vikash Bhardwaj managed the distribution network across several states. The accused conducted their illicit operations from a hotel situated in the Vibhuti Khand area,” detailed DCP Abidi.

The gang was found in possession of counterfeit notes with a face value totalling ₹3,20,800. It was disclosed by the DCP that this sum had taken them 3-4 days to produce. In addition to the counterfeit currency, the police discovered a significant amount of discarded paper scraps, which attested to their manufacturing process. The confiscated evidence also included counterfeit stamps featuring Gandhi ji and Rashtrapati Bhavan, eight android mobile devices, a lamination machine, a laptop, and multiple vehicles.

