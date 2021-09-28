Gang involved in tampering with electricity meters busted in Prayagraj, one arrested

: Police arrested a person and later claimed a gang of those allegedly involved in tampering of electricity meters by wiping the readings on them had been busted on Tuesday.

A team from vigilance department also recovered 347 stolen electricity meters, wires, cables and leads along with equipment used for tampering with them.

Officials said acting on a tip off a vigilance team carried out a raid and arrested Rahul Gupta aka Vipin Gupta of Muthiganj area and recovered 347 electricity meters, large quantity of wires, cables, lead from him. The team also recovered a high frequency machine which is used for clearing the readings of electricity meters. A case has been lodged at Muthiganj police station under fraud and other relevant sections of IPC on the complaint of Vigilance officials, police said.

“The accused Rahul Gupta used to change the circuit plate of meters and would even remove their display to wipe off stored reading and bills in them. The accused was causing revenue loss to the power department,” officials said.

“The accused was being interrogated further to identify persons who got their electricity meters tampered with and changed through him,” officials added.