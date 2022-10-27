Gang of car looters busted, kingpin, six others held in Prayagraj

The special investigation team of the crime branch and the Sarai Inayat police busted an inter-state gang of vehicle looters and arrested seven members, including the kingpin. The gang members used to book vehicles from travel agencies and then loot the vehicles after slipping sedatives to drivers. Five members of the gang were arrested on Monday while the mastermind and his accomplice were nabbed on Wednesday.

Shailesh Kumar Pandey, SSP, said that acting on a tip-off, police teams under special investigation team in-charge Mahaveer Singh and SI Ashutosh Dixit nabbed Ankush Tiwari of Industrial Area, Saundarya Dubey, Abhishek Saroj of Mirzapur, Sachin Agarwal of Colonelganj and Ranjeet Hela of Cantonment area. A firearm, some ammunition, crude bombs, two sedative injections and 14 sedative tablets were recovered from their possession.

The kingpin of the gang, Abhishek Pandey of Jaunpur, and aide, Vikas Singh of Bihar, were arrested following a tip-off on Wednesday in a separate raid. Firearms, ammunition, four crude bombs and a car was recovered from them. Questioning revealed that they used to book vehicles on different pretexts and sedate the driver on the way. They escaped with the vehicles and left the drivers on highways. The looted vehicles were then sold in Bihar to different people. The gang members have committed car loots in Sarai Inayat, Handia, Phaphamau and Naini and even have similar cases lodged against them in Mahoba and other districts.

Three more cases lodged against fraudster Rashid Naseem

The Civil Lines police registered three more cases against fraudster Rashid Naseem who has duped several crore from hundreds of people across the state and outside. The high court has recently pulled up the Enforcement Directorate and the Economic Offences Wing in connection with the fraud cases against Shine City.

Meanwhile, the CBI is also making efforts to extradite Rashid Naseem from Dubai. In a recent case, one Radhey Shyam Maurya of Handia has alleged in his complaint that Rashid and his brother Asif lured him to invest ₹23 lakh in his company under various schemes including real estate and vehicles etc.

One Gyan Singh in his complaint claimed that Rashid, Asif and one Ashish Pal duped him of ₹2 lakh after luring him with a scheme.

The third case has been lodged by one Hukumchand. He alleged in his complaint that he made an investment of ₹11.50 lakh in Shine City but received nothing in return.

Rashid has over 400 cases lodged against him in UP and other states. He is carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh on his arrest.