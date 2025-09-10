Ganga crosses warning mark for third time this season in Varanasi

With the rising trend continuing, the Ganga’s water level in Varanasi has exceeded the warning point for the third consecutive time this rainy season. According to the central water commission, the water level was expected to reach 70.71 meters on Tuesday, after crossing the warning level of 70.262 meters on Monday. The danger level in Varanasi is 71.262 meters. NDRF personnel amid a search and rescue operation at an area inundated with floodwater of the swollen Ganga , in Varanasi, on Tuesday. (PTI)

The central water commission (CWC) has forecast that the Ganga’s water level will rise to 70.83 meters by September 10, as the river continues to swell at a rate of 10 mm per hour.

Low-lying areas along the riverbanks are already submerged, with water spreading into new regions through the drainage system. The reverse flow of the Ganga in the Varuna area has put a large population at renewed risk of flooding. The continuous rise in water level is also affecting roads near the Ganga ghats.

Residents of low-lying areas have been relocated to flood relief camps and other safe locations. As of 8 pm, the Ganga’s water level was just 74 centimeters below the danger mark.

The Ganga’s waters at Dashashwamedh Ghat have begun overflowing onto the road, submerging the steps, while the road at Assi Ghat is already submerged. Similarly, the lane leading to Manikarnika Ghat is under water. Dead bodies are being transported to the cremation grounds by boats, with cremations taking place on rooftops, while pyres continue to burn along the lane at Harishchandra Ghat.

The difficulties of residents in the Nagwa area have increased due to the continuously rising water level of the Ganga. People from the flood-affected region are relocating to relief camps to safeguard their belongings and avoid the encroaching waters. Although the water level in the Nagwa drain is rising gradually, it has not yet entered the Rameshwar Math. On Monday, the road adjacent to the Math saw the water rise by an additional foot.

Meanwhile, reverse flow in the Varuna is affecting previously undated catchment areas.