Ganga flowing above danger mark in Kashi, many take refuge in shelter camps

By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 11:50 PM IST
UP minister Neelkanth Tiwari, commissioner of police Satish Ganesh and district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma with relief material in flood-hit areas in Varanasi on Tuesday. (ht photo)

: The level of the river Ganga in Varanasi continued to rise on Tuesday.

The Ganga was flowing at 71.83 metres, a few centimeters above the danger mark of 71.26 metres at 4pm.

With water level continuing to rise in the Ganga and flood situation turning grim, a total of 2848 flood affected people have taken shelter in over 21 flood relief centres and flood outposts in Varanasi.

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said the situation was being monitored and help was being provided to the needy and flood affected people.

A total of 30921people from 58 villages, mohallas and wards in the district were affected, said district administration in a press statement.

At present, 2848 flood affected people were living in flood relief centers. A total of 1353 dry ration kits have been distributed in the district so far. A total of 85 boats, including 31 motorboats, 39 medium, 15 small boats were being operated to shift people from flood-hit areas to the relief camps and to help the flood victims as well as to monitor the flood area.

Moreover, UP minister Neelkanth Tiwari on Tuesday said that relief material would continue to be distributed among flood affected people until flood water recedes.

Minister distributed flood relief material among affected people. Commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh and district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma accompanied him.

According to a press statement, hundreds of relief packets were distributed by 6 boats including NDRF.

