Ganga, Yamuna levels stabilise, Prayagraj officials hopeful of rivers receding

PRAYAGRAJ After showing a dangerously rising trend, the water level of the Ganga and the Yamuna stabilised few hours on Wednesday, providing much relief to the locals as well as the Prayagraj administration.

As the water levels of the two rivers stabilised between 12 noon and 4pm, the administration is hopeful that the water would now start receding from Thursday onwards.

“We have reasons to believe that the flood water would start receding from Thursday as the upstream of river Yamuna and its tributary has not received heavy rains. Once the water level in Yamuna would recede, the same would have a positive impact in water level in Ganga as well,” said executive engineer of the irrigation department, Brijesh Kumar Verma.

At present, both the rivers are flowing one meter above their danger mark.

However, as per the readings at 6pm, both the rivers had again started rising though at a slow pace.

Water level in both the river Ganga and the Yamuna, as recorded at 8am by the irrigation department on Wednesday, was above the danger mark and the water levels showed a rising trend. Water level of Ganga at Phaphamau was 86.05 m (rising at a speed of 1.5cm per hour) while at Chhatnag, the water level was recorded at 85.19 meters (rising at a speed of 1cm per hour). Likewise, the water level in river Yamuna was recorded at Naini 85.73 m (rising at a speed of .5cm per hour).

The rising trend of water level in Ganga was seen till 12noon after which the water started receding, although at a slow pace. The trend continued till around 4pm after which the water became stable.

At the same time, water level in river Yamuna, which was showing an increasing trend for the past one week, became stable on early Wednesday evening. The water level (as recorded at 4pm) of Ganga at Phaphamau was 86.03m and at Chhatnag, it was 85.27m. Water level of Yamuna too was stable and was recorded as 85.77m.

However, the reading at 6pm showed that Ganga at Phaphamau was flowing at 86.04 meters while at Chhatnag at was flowing at 85.29 meters and rising. Likewise, Yamuna at was recorded at 85.78 meters at 6pm and was found rising.

Meanwhile, the district administration and the NDRF team continued to provide help to the locals trapped in the flood affected localities and to those who have been shifted to flood relief camps established at various places in the city.

Along with providing food and all the essential items, the administration is also conducting corona tests in the camps so that people residing in the camps are safe. Special attention is being paid for maintaining hygiene but in few camps, people were see complaining about the same.

Likewise, in the flood affected areas including Chota and Bada Bagada, Salori, Ganga Nagar, parts of Gaus Nagar etc, district administration, NDRF teams and even local voluntary organisations and leaders of political parties including those belonging to Samajwadi Party distributed food packets and other essential items through boats and by walking in knee-deep waters.

In most of these localities, locals have either moved to first and second floors of their houses or have locked their houses and moved to flood relief camps.

People also experienced some relief as city did not received rains after around 3pm. Since past two days, the city had been receiving heavy rains which had added to the suffering of the flood affected people of Sangam city.