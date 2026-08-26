Ganga, Yamuna water levels recede in Prayagraj; monitoring continues

: Water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna continued to recede in Prayagraj on Tuesday, with the rivers recording a fall at most monitoring points over the past 24 hours. All embankments in the district remained safe, according to irrigation department readings.

Prayagraj divisional commissioner Lokesh M inspecting drainage and desilting works in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

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At 4 pm on Tuesday, the Yamuna at Naini was flowing at 79.60 metres, down 14 cm from the 8 am reading. The Ganga at Phaphamau was at 80.68 metres, down 1 cm, while at Chhatnag it stood at 79.18 metres, a fall of 10 cm. The level at STP Buxi bandh was 79.79 metres, down 11 cm from 79.90 metres at 8 am.

The rivers had also recorded a decline during the preceding 24 hours. Between 8 am Monday and 8 am Tuesday, the Yamuna at Naini fell by 42 cm to 79.74 metres, while the Ganga fell by 42 cm at Phaphamau to 80.69 metres and by 39 cm at Chhatnag to 79.28 metres. The level at STP Buxi bandh fell by 38 cm to 79.90 metres during the period.

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{{^usCountry}} The district’s danger level is 84.734 metres, considerably above the current levels at all the monitoring points. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district’s danger level is 84.734 metres, considerably above the current levels at all the monitoring points. {{/usCountry}}

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Div commissioner inspects drainage works

Meanwhile, divisional commissioner Lokesh M inspected drainage and desilting works at several locations in the city along with the municipal commissioner and other officials, directing them to focus on permanent solutions to prevent a recurrence of waterlogging.

At Balson crossing, he ordered immediate desilting of the drain passing beneath the residence of former MP Shyamacharan Gupta and directed officials to ensure that sewage does not enter the drainage system. He also asked for safety grills to be installed over open drains and at vulnerable spots.

The commissioner inspected the drain along Jawaharlal Nehru Road towards Parvati Hospital and expressed displeasure over slow desilting and unsatisfactory cleaning at some locations. He directed officials to use bucket machines and ensure close monitoring. He also ordered that the chief engineer of the municipal corporation’s salary be withheld over the lack of expected progress.

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During inspection of the bypass drain, several choke points were found in underground sections. The commissioner directed officials to prepare a map of the entire drain, identify choke points and create permanent access points wherever road cutting was required for cleaning.

He also inspected drainage arrangements at George Town police station crossing on CY Chintamani Road and Medical College intersection, directing officials to remove silt and choke points and undertake road cutting wherever necessary to ensure permanent drainage.

On MG Road in Civil Lines, he directed officials to improve drainage from Subhash Chauraha to Coffee House. He also asked traffic police to prevent parking on the carriageway to ease congestion.

The commissioner also discussed developing MG Road as a “zero-tolerance model road”, with a plan to remove illegal parking and unauthorised vending, streamline traffic and parking and undertake comprehensive beautification of the road and surrounding areas.

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Congress stages protest over waterlogging in Prayagraj

Congress workers staged a protest outside the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam office on Tuesday over persistent waterlogging in several parts of the city, raising slogans against the civic body and demanding the resignation of the urban development minister.

Led by Congress state general secretary Mukund Tiwari, the protesters alleged that the waterlogging problem had worsened in several localities despite funds being sanctioned for pre-monsoon drain cleaning.

After the protest, Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to additional municipal commissioner Arvind Rai, seeking immediate steps to address the problem. They also alleged irregularities in the expenditure of around ₹15 crore sanctioned for cleaning drains before the monsoon.