Gangster shot at outside ICU of Amritsar hospital; critical

Amritsar Unidentified men fired at Ranbir Singh, alias Rana Kandowalia, a dreaded gangster, at a private hospital in Amritsar on late on Tuesday evening. Rana is an arch-rival of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, lodged in Bathinda jail, and faces over a dozen criminal cases. He was outside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the KD Hospital on Circular Road, when the bullets were fired at him. He was there as his cousin sister is admitted at the hospital.

During the firing, Rana’s aide, Tejbir Singh alias Teja, who is a leader of the student wing of the SAD, and a guard of the hospital were also injured.

Amritsar police commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, who visited the spot along with other senior police officials, said Rana’s condition was critical while Teja and the guard are out of danger.

DCP investigation Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said, “Rana’s cousin sister has been undergoing treatment in the hospital. On Tuesday afternoon, Rana along with his aides went to the hospital. At around 7:20 PM, when he was standing outside the ICU section of the hospital, some unidentified persons came and started indiscriminate firing. Rana received three bullet injuries—each on his shoulder, head and a leg. Teja fired back and in the clash, he has also suffered a bullet injury.”

“Rana’s family has alleged that Bhagwanpuria and his men are behind the attack,” he said, adding that Rana, is the prime accused in the Patti gang war that took place in 2016 between Bobby Malhotra and Devinder gangs.

Rana’s close associate Sukhwinder Singh alias Lala was shot dead by gangster Saraj Singh, an associate of Bhagwanpuria and was also involved in Amritsar Hindu leader Vipan Sharma’s killing in 2018.