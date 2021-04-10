Gangster wanted in four states arrested in Ludhiana, arms seized

Wanted in eight cases of robbery, snatching and illegal weapons in various states, notorious gangster Jugraj Singh was arrested in Ludhiana on Friday, police said.

On the run after jumping parole, the 26-year-old was arrested from the national highway in Doraha, along with his associate, Harmanpreet Singh, 21, of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Three .315-bore pistols and 13 bullets were recovered from their possession.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gursharandeep Singh Grewal said Jugraj was a close associate of dreaded gangster Balwinder Singh, alias Chacha, of Haridwar.

Currently living in Uttarakhand’s Mohanpur village, Jugraj was headed to his ancestral village, Ajnala, in Amritsar to stay in hiding on the directions of Balwinder. But he was arrested near Doraha on Friday following secret information, the SSP said.

The history-sheeter is wanted by the police in Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He was lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi and had been on the run after jumping parole.

The police official said recently, Jugraj and Balwinder had robbed ₹1.4 lakh in Puranpur, Uttar Pradesh, and were planning to rob banks in Chandigarh and Delhi as well.

“The duo conducted recce of a bank in Chandigarh in March, but did not execute their plan. They were now planning to target a bank in Delhi. For this, Balwinder gave Jugraj illegal weapons and asked him to stay in hiding at Amritsar until further orders,” the SSP added.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at the Doraha police station.

They were produced in court on Saturday and sent to one-day police remand.