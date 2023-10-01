Gastroenterology Congress-2023: Stress disrupts brain-gut communication, leads to liver disease: Docs

Lucknow: Stress in daily life can lead to gastrointestinal disorders by damaging the brain-gut interaction, according to Dr Sumit Rungta, the Head of Medical Gastroenterology at King George’s Medical University. He made these remarks during a curtain-raiser press conference for the Uttar Pradesh Indian Society of Gastroenterology Congress-2023.

The upcoming conference will feature doctors from across the country and will include sessions on food habits and stress management. (HT Photo)

Addressing the conference, Dr Rungta explained, “A sedentary lifestyle, the consumption of junk food, and increasing stress are contributing to the rise in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).”

Dr Puneet Mehrotra, the organising chairperson of the two-day conference set to begin on October 6, added, “Stress disrupts the normal communication between our brain and the gut. This disruption affects normal digestion, resulting in individuals experiencing frequent urges to use the toilet after eating, which is one of the symptoms of the imbalance between the brain and gut.”

Traditionally, fatty liver was primarily associated with alcohol consumption or hepatitis B and C. However, it is now becoming increasingly common among people with poor lifestyle choices.

Dr Mehrotra and Dr Rungta also highlighted changing dietary habits as a significant factor contributing to this trend. They explained, “Previously, millets were a staple in our diet, but today, with the emergence of fast food as a dietary option, stomach-related illnesses have surged.”

The upcoming conference will feature doctors from across the country and will include sessions on food habits and stress management.

As a serious consequence, stress can reduce blood flow and oxygen supply to the stomach, leading to cramping, inflammation, or an imbalance of gut bacteria. It can also trigger irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

