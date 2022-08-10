Gehlot speaks to Punjab CM over sewage disposal in Indira Gandhi Canal Project

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday spoke to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann regarding disposal of sewage problem in Indira Gandhi Canal Project and its relining work.

Mann assured work on the disposal of dirty water on priority.

“Talked to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann regarding the disposal of sewage coming from Budhanala in Punjab in Indira Gandhi Canal Project (IGNP) and relining work at Sirhind Feeder,” said Gehlot on his official Twitter account.

He said, “Mann has assured that the work of disposal of dirty water will be done on priority and the work of relining will be completed during the next canal closure.”

The Rajasthan government installed Real Time Water Quality Monitoring System on RD 555 (Rajasthan-Haryana Border) of Indira Gandhi Feeder and RD 368 (Rajasthan-Punjab Border) of Bikaner Canal.

With this, real time monitoring of water quality will be checked.

The historic work of relining about 106 km of Indira Gandhi Canal has been done by the Rajasthan government during the canal closure in the last three years.

“This has improved the quality and quantity of water and has ensured that water reaches the last mile,” the CM said.

On Tuesday, Gehlot had spoken to Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

He said the execution of the ERCP is being done as per the decision taken in Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh interstate control board held in 2005.

ERCP is an ambitious project of ₹37,000 crore which will help augment irrigation facilities in an area of around 2 lakh hectares in 13 districts of Rajasthan.

Gehlot said that Chouhan has agreed to hold a meeting at the level of chief ministers of both the states to discuss and build consensus on all the issues of both the states.

