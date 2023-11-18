Ghats prepared, security amped up in Gorakhpur for Chhath Puja rituals

GORAKHPUR As Gorakhpur gears up for the Chhath Puja, all designated ghats along the Rapti, Rohni, and Gandak rivers, as well as other water bodies in the Gorakhpur division, stand ready to embrace thousands of devotees who will participate in the traditional Sandhya Arghya and Chhath Puja rituals on Sunday.

Festive shopping rush ahead of Chhath puja at Dharamshala Bazaar in Gorakhpur. (HT Photo)

In a meticulous prelude to the grand celebrations, divisional commissioner Anil Dhingra, accompanied by district magistrate Krishna Karunesh, ADG Akhil Kumar, and SSP Gaurav Grover, undertook an extensive inspection of all designated ghats on Saturday. Their focus encompassed reviewing the lighting arrangements and ensuring foolproof security measures.

The vigilance of law enforcement is particularly pronounced around key ghats such as Ram Ghat, Raj Ghat, Guru Gorakhnath Ghat, Human Gadhi Mansarovar at Gorakhnath temple, and Surajkund. Notably, over 200 temporary ponds have been strategically created in Shahpur, Rapti Nagar, Padri Bazar, and Vishnupuram colony to facilitate the sacred rituals.

District disaster management officer Gautam Kumar reported that a dedicated team of 260 boatmen and 170 divers is on high alert, with two sections of PAC jawans stationed at the ghats to ensure safety. Municipal corporation’s executive engineer ND Pandey shared that 349 water bodies have been arranged across all 80 wards. The lighting arrangements have been completed, complemented by the installation of barricades near the ghats.

Despite the overall preparedness, the police had to intervene to control a situation at Hanuman Ghat on Friday afternoon when two groups engaged in a scuffle over the possession of an area for performing puja.

SP Government Railway Police (GRP) Awadhesh Kumar Singh highlighted the security measures taken at railway stations. A special search operation was conducted at midnight in Gorakhpur and other railway station platforms, with regular checks scheduled every eight hours over the next six days.

Significantly, Chhath, a four-day festival celebrated with great fervour in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, is dedicated to the worship of the sun and is deeply intertwined with the theme of purity.