Ghaziabad police reorganise beat policing with ‘citizen-centric’ measures

Ghaziabad police have restructured their beat-policing system, creating 2,096 police beats based on population density in urban and rural areas, officials said on Friday. The reorganisation aims to make policing more citizen-centric while enhancing law and order and crime monitoring, they said. Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J Ravindra Gour gives a press briefing on Friday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to the new structure, the commissionerate has been divided into 512 beats across six police stations in the city zone, 693 beats in seven police stations of the trans-Hindon zone, and 891 beats under 11 police stations in the rural zone.

“The beats have been reorganised as per population density with a focus on citizen-centric policing. Beat police officers (BPOs) will operate within their designated areas, maintain cordial relations with citizens, and handle verifications related to passports, tenants, arms licences, and more. They will also execute warrants and notices, and take preventive action under Sections 126, 135, and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita,” said police commissioner J Ravinder Goud.

The overhaul, officials said, reflects a shift towards a more accountable and accessible policing model, with beat officers expected to act as the first point of contact between citizens and law enforcement. “It’s about visibility, approachability, and responsibility on the ground,” Goud said, adding that the force is committed to bridging gaps between police and public through consistent, area-specific engagement.

In 2024, Ghaziabad police conducted 76,353 passport verifications, 54,401 character verifications, 13,006 tenant checks, 2,623 domestic help verifications, and 2,058 employee verifications.

Goud added that BPOs will carry out these verifications within a timebound framework as per the citizen charter—passport verifications within 15 days, various NOCs in five days, and other verifications within 10 days.

Officials said urban beats will each cover around 5,000 people, while rural beats will handle populations of 2,500–4,000. Each beat will be managed by a head constable, and clusters of three to four beats will be overseen by a beat sub-inspector. About 10–15% of beats in each police station area will be headed by women officers.

“BPOs will also gather ground-level intelligence on those with criminal records, active criminals, and individuals out on bail. They’ll stay updated on developments in colonies, high-rises, malls, transit hubs, hospitals, and banks,” Goud said.

Since taking charge, Goud has introduced several initiatives including doorstep delivery of FIRs, fixed tenures for sub-inspectors and constables, and restrictions on traffic head-constables issuing traffic fines.

He has also directed that cross-FIRs be reviewed by an external police circle and registered only with senior officer approval. Any changes to suspects’ names or IPC/BNS sections during investigations now require DCP approval in serious cases and ACP clearance in others.